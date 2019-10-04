Hear Camila Cabello's new breakup song, 'Cry for Me'

Image zoom Christian Vierig/GC Images

Camila Cabello is back with her third single of the year, “Cry for Me,” from her upcoming album Romance.

In a tweet teasing the song Wednesday morning, Cabello said “Cry for Me” tries to capture the feeling of “when your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy, but just….. not so fast.”

Cabello wrote the song with Louis Bell and Frank Dukes, the collaborators who helped her get “Havana” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, as well as OneRepublic frontman and NBC Songland host Ryan Tedder.

The “Señorita” singer added in her tease that “Cry for Me” is one of her favorite songs on Romance, and that she still plans to release a bunch of new music in the months leading up to her second studio album, which is expected to drop by the end of the year.

Listen to “Cry for Me” below.

