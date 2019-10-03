Twitter removes video from Trump tweet using Nickelback's 'Photograph' over copyright violation

Nickelback type Music

A picture is worth a thousand words, and Nickelback‘s “Photogragh” is worth a thousand spoofs. But a very political one just got pulled from social media, not because of its message, per se, but because of legality.

On Thursday, Twitter removed a video posted by President Trump‘s personal account featuring the band’s song and music video after Warner Music Group filed a copyright violation complaint. “This video has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” a message reads on the tweet, which was shared nearly 120,000 times. Before it got blocked, though, the video was captured and shared on YouTube (and can be seen above).

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

The first single off the Canadian rock band’s fifth album All the Right Reasons has caught a second wind in recent years as a meme where people replace the photograph singer Chad Kroeger is holding in the song’s music video with something funny. In this latest case, though, that photo is replaced with a video of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter golfing with someone identified as a “Ukraine gas exec.”

The president is currently facing an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives for asking the Ukrainian President to do him “a favor” and investigate political rival Biden and his son’s ties with a Ukrainian gas company. Trump, who captioned the tweet with the song’s opening lyric “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH,” alleges that the vice president intervened to prevent and protect his son and that gas company, of which the younger Biden was a board member, from investigation; Biden denies those claims.

Representatives for Nickelback did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

