Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt Carter welcome second child

Another “Perfect Fan” has just arrived in Nick Carter‘s life!

The Backstreet Boys member, 39, and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter have officially welcomed their second child, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The newborn baby evens up the Carters’ household, joining 3-year-old brother Odin Reign.

Though Carter has yet to publicly address the arrival of his youngest child, the news comes shortly after he revealed on Instagram that he was “starting to get emotional” about the baby’s arrival alongside a video of his wife’s sonogram.

Us was the first to report the birth.

The singer announced the pregnancy in a notably rainbow-filtered Instagram post in May.

“Thank you God for giving us the greatest gift we could ask for,” Carter captioned the photo of the whole family staring at 36-year-old Lauren’s baby bump. He also added a rainbow emoji and the hashtags “#pregnant,” “#werepregnant,” “#babykisses,” “#happiness” and “#family.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, mourned loss of a baby girl in September after suffering a miscarriage.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken,” Carter tweeted, adding in a separate post, “It was a little sister for Odin.”

The Carters have been open about their fertility struggles since first trying to get pregnant with Odin.

While competing on Dancing with the Stars in 2015, Carter told viewers that the couple was expecting their first child but that it had been a difficult journey, miscarrying a baby at 16 weeks along.

“It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you. There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen,” he said.

“It was really hard on Nick,” Lauren added tearfully in the footage. “Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard.”

