The Muffs singer Kim Shattuck dies at 56

Image zoom Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Kim Shattuck, lead singer and bassist of the Muffs, has died. She was 56.

Her husband confirmed the news via social media, revealing she passed away after a two-year battle with ALS. “This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS,” he wrote alongside a photo of their wedding day. “I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you always my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Shattuck’s death comes just weeks before the slated Oct. 18 release of a new the Muffs album, No Holiday. The Muffs are best known for their cover of Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America,” which appeared on the 1995 soundtrack of Clueless.

Born July 17, 1963, Shattuck was a member of the Pandoras before she and fellow band member Melanie Vammen broke off from the group and founded their own punk band the Muffs in 1991. They released their first singles “Guilty” and “New Love” that year, as well as a 1992 single “I Need You.” It wasn’t until 1993 that they debuted their first self-titled album via Warner Bros Records.

The Muffs released four albums with Shattuck as their lead singer: 1995’s Blonder and Blonder, 1997’s Happy Birthday to Me, 1999’s Alert Today Alive Tomorrow, and 2004’s Really Really Happy. They went on hiatus for several years before returning with 2014’s Whoop Dee Doo and were on the verge of releasing their next album when Shattuck died.

Shattuck collaborated with numerous bands over the years, including NOFX and the Dollyrots. She briefly served as a touring member of the band.

The Dollyrots paid tribute to Shattuck on their social media channels, writing, “Beyond speechless right now with this news. Kim, thank you for being our big sister in the scene, for always supporting our art, for singing on our records and playing shows together. Total heartbreak with this news. Everyone, play your Muffs records tonight. #kimshattuck.”

Beyond speechless right now with this news. Kim, thank you for being our big sister in the scene, for always supporting our art, for singing on our records and playing shows together. Total heartbreak with this news 💔😥 Everyone, play your Muffs records tonight.#kimshattuck pic.twitter.com/E056m5IHvT — The Dollyrots (@TheDollyrots) October 2, 2019

Related content: