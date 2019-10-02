'Don't Speak,' just listen: Carly Rae Jepsen covers No Doubt

There’s no doubt you want to hear this latest cover from Carly Rae Jepsen.

Following the release of Dedicated, her fifth album that dropped earlier this year, Jepsen dropped her cover of “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt‘s hit song from 1995. The singer recorded it at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios for the Spotify Singles series.

She also recorded a version of her own song “Want You in My Room,” off her latest album.

“Had so much fun recording at the iconic @electricladystudios w @spotify,” Jepsen wrote in a post on Instagram. “Hope you enjoy ‘Want You In My Room’ and my cover of @nodoubt’s ‘Don’t Speak.'”

With Dedicated, Jepsen previously told EW, “I had a mission statement for the album that I wanted to make it understated disco. Which didn’t totally end up happening — it’s got elements of the ’70s but also ’80s and ’90s — but it is sort of music to kind of clean your house to, so that’s what I titled it at first. I landed on Dedicated because of a song that actually didn’t make the album but still felt like a great theme, because in my love life I’m just a hopeful romantic, always.”

