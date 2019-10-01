Joe Jonas celebrates his 30th birthday with a Tiny Desk concert

Joe Jonas turned 30 in August, and he spent his birthday with his brothers Nick and Kevin… working!

The Jonas Brothers stopped by NPR to take part in the Tiny Desk concert series while making a tour stop in Washington, D.C., in support of their new album, Happiness Begins. It was a longtime wish of Joe’s to sing for the popular series, and his siblings were happy to help make that dream a reality.

“It is in fact Joe’s birthday today,” Nick says in a video of the performance. “And when we asked him last year, ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ he said, ‘I want to perform on Tiny Desk next year.’ And thankfully, the scheduling all worked out, and here we are.”

“Crazy how this worked out,” Joe says. “Even before the band announced we were coming back, I was like, ‘Please get us on NPR.’”

Staffers who lined up for hours to see the boy band perform were treated to three songs from their fifth studio album, including “I Believe,” “Sucker,” and a reggae-infused “Only Human.”

Not only did the youngest of the three Jonas brothers get his wish, but NPR surprised him with a red velvet cake, which he enjoyed while everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to him. After thanking everyone for the love, he tried to figure out how to cut it up to share with his devoted audience.

After wrapping up a stop in Tulsa on Monday, the guys are headed to perform in Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Southern California.

