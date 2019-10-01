Image zoom FOX Image Collection via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Our songs of the summer may still be in our heads, but now it’s time for some fall jams to take over our most played lists.

Here’s what EW staffers are listening to this month.

“All for Us”

Zendaya and Labrinth

The song debuted during Euphoria‘s season 1 finale, suddenly becoming part of the episode. In the show, Zendaya’s character, Rue, has a trippy out-of-body experience as it plays. This is also the official music video for the song, which I’ve watched dozens of times trying to interpret (is it a metaphor for Rue OD’ing again?!), but it works just as well without the context of the show as just a damn good song. —Jillian Sederholm, Digital News Director

“All of Our Yesterdays”

Mac DeMarco

The indie rock fixture delivers a vibe for all seasons with this unobtrusively mournful single, whose spacey chorus is somehow perfect for both chilling on the beach and crying yourself to sleep at night. —Tyler Aquilina, Digital Writer

“What You Did”

Mahalia feat. Ella Mai

With nostalgic samples and an assist from Ella Mai, Mahalia delivers soulful pop track “What You Did” off her new album Love and Compromise. These two queens comes together to bless us with a bop about an unfaithful ex. The British artist’s distinctive sound rides the track’s trap-like vibe, but the way her voice comes together with Mai’s own uniqueness is what makes this song soar. —Alamin Yohannes, Social Media Editor

“Sleepy Joe’s Cafe”

Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen kicked off the summer with his 19th studio album, a solo effort that draws on Western iconography and the unique sounds of Southern California to craft a meditative, reflective tapestry. Amidst a collection of dust and sunshine-soaked ballads emerges this dance party — its tale of a trucker stop that turns into a late-night, rollicking party is the perfect jam to carry you over from long summer nights into the early days of autumn as it draws you into its escapist, booze-soaked night out with a playful, throwback dance beat. —Maureen Lee Lenker, Digital Writer

“Cruel Summer”

Taylor Swift

Fall may be upon us, but “Cruel Summer,” off of Swift’s new album Lover, will have you yearning for those hot summer days long into the new season. The song is a total jam from start to finish, from its insanely catchy chorus to its absolutely delicious bridge. I dare you not to scream along when Swift shrieks, “He looks up grinning like a devil.” Go on, I dare you. —Lauren Huff, Digital News Writer