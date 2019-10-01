Murder She Wrote type TV Show

Angela Lansbury is now fully aware that there are two iconic pieces of art with the title “Murder, She Wrote.”

While appearing on the radio show q on CBC, the dame and thespian was asked if she had ever heard reggae legends’ Chaka Demus & Pliers “Murder, She Wrote,” a song that shares the same title as her long-running CBS crime procedural in which she played crime-solving mystery writer Jessica Fletcher.

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Des Willie/Redferns

Lansbury did not know of the song, released in 1993 while her show was still on the air, but told q host Tom Power that she is “thrilled to be a part of reggae. Of course!”

🔊 "Oh, I'm thrilled to be part of reggae." 🔊 Angela Lansbury hears the '90s reggae/dancehall anthem 'Murder She Wrote' by @chaka_pliers for the first time ever https://t.co/9IlwxbtW2G pic.twitter.com/v2R16MelPM — q (@cbcradioq) September 30, 2019

Much like her show Murder, She Wrote, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, the song “Murder, She Wrote” has had a storied legacy. While the song itself samples the ubiquitous “Bam Bam” riddim, Chaka Demus & Pliers’ song has been used as a sample in recent hits like “Post To Be” by Omarion, Jhené Aiko, and Chris Brown, and “El Taxi” by Pitbull.

Related content: