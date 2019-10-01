Angela Lansbury is 'thrilled to be a part of reggae' after (finally) hearing 1993 song 'Murder, She Wrote'

Murder She Wrote

Angela Lansbury is now fully aware that there are two iconic pieces of art with the title “Murder, She Wrote.”

While appearing on the radio show q on CBC, the dame and thespian was asked if she had ever heard reggae legends’ Chaka Demus & Pliers “Murder, She Wrote,” a song that shares the same title as her long-running CBS crime procedural in which she played crime-solving mystery writer Jessica Fletcher.

Lansbury did not know of the song, released in 1993 while her show was still on the air, but told host Tom Power that she is “thrilled to be a part of reggae. Of course!”

Much like her show Murder, She Wrote, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, the song “Murder, She Wrote” has had a storied legacy. While the song itself samples the ubiquitous “Bam Bam” riddim, Chaka Demus & Pliers’ song has been used as a sample in recent hits like “Post To Be” by Omarion, Jhené Aiko, and Chris Brown, and “El Taxi” by Pitbull.

Murder She Wrote

