Angela Lansbury is now fully aware that there are two iconic pieces of art with the title “Murder, She Wrote.”
While appearing on the radio show q on CBC, the dame and thespian was asked if she had ever heard reggae legends’ Chaka Demus & Pliers “Murder, She Wrote,” a song that shares the same title as her long-running CBS crime procedural in which she played crime-solving mystery writer Jessica Fletcher.
Lansbury did not know of the song, released in 1993 while her show was still on the air, but told q host Tom Power that she is “thrilled to be a part of reggae. Of course!”
Much like her show Murder, She Wrote, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, the song “Murder, She Wrote” has had a storied legacy. While the song itself samples the ubiquitous “Bam Bam” riddim, Chaka Demus & Pliers’ song has been used as a sample in recent hits like “Post To Be” by Omarion, Jhené Aiko, and Chris Brown, and “El Taxi” by Pitbull.
