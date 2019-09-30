All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to tour, announces limited dates and album re-release

It’s been 25 years since Mariah Carey dropped her fourth studio album Merry Christmas and she’ll be celebrating in a huge way.

The legendary pop singer announced the All I Want For Christmas tour, which will kick off in Las Vegas on Nov. 22 and include limited stops across the U.S. in Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., and Boston. For fans who don’t live near any of her scheduled stops, maybe ask Santa for an early trip to Sin City — she’ll be there five night at Caesar’s Palace.

Carey will also be re-releasing a special deluxe anniversary version Merry Christmas on Nov. 1, the same day the original was first released in 1994. It’ll feature two CDs worth of the popular music fans have come to know and love, with a bonus disc with previously unreleased live tracks.

Image zoom James Devaney/WireImage

Below are the dates and locations of her upcoming tour:

All I Want For Christmas Is You presented by Hallmark Channel

Friday, November 22, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 23, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Friday, November 29, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 30, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, December 7, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Monday, December 9, 2019 Washington, DC The Theater MGM National Harbor

Thursday, December 12, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, December 13, 2019 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sunday, December 15, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Carey has also partnered with Toys for Tots, with $1 from each ticket sale going to the charity run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy that’ll be collected at her shows to be distributed to children in need this Christmas by the charity.

Fan club members will be offered first crack at the concert seats starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. local time. Anyone who purchases the Deluxe Anniversary CD will receive an exclusive pre-sale code valid from Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. local time until Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets for the East Coast dates go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.

Related content: