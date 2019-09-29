Kanye West to release Jesus Is King IMAX film alongside his new album

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kanye West isn’t just about to drop new music; he’s got a film waiting in the wings as well.

On Sunday, it was announced that West will release Jesus Is King, a new IMAX film alongside his forthcoming album of the same name.

Filmed over the course of summer 2019, Jesus Is King will bring West’s now famous Sunday Service to viewers around the world. This particular service was filmed in the Roden Crater, a never-before-seen art installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert created by visionary artist James Turrell.

The film will also feature songs in the gospel tradition West arranged, as well as music from his new album that shares a name with the film.

West offered a sneak peek of the film during exclusive listening parties for his new album held Friday at Detroit’s Fox Theatre and Sunday in the Auditorium Theatre of Chicago’s Roosevelt University on a custom screen by IMAX.

Jesus Is King will hit IMAX theaters on Friday, Oct. 25, while fans still wait for West to drop his new album, originally set to release Sept. 27.

