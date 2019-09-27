Jennifer Garner to perform duet on Andrea Bocelli's special edition album

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Jon Pack/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jennifer Garner can truly do it all.

The actress and producer and organic baby food company co-founder and saxophone player is lending her vocal talents to the extended special edition release of Andrea Bocelli‘s Si. The two, who are good friends, will duet on the song “Dormi Dormi Lullaby,” inspired by the chorale “Jesus bleibetmeine Freude” from J.S. Bach’s Cantata BWV 147, and which will be sung in Italian and English. The album, which is being dubbed Si Forever: The Diamond Edition, is set to be released Nov. 8 on Sugar Music and Decca Records.

Although this is her most high-profile music release to date, it’s not technically Garner’s first; she’s credited on the song “Doin’ It (All For My Baby)” on the soundtrack for her film, Mother’s Day, and she also recorded the song “My Heart Is So Full of You” for the 2006 celebrity compilation album Unexpected Dreams – Songs from the Stars.

Alias fans will also recall that Garner’s character Sydney Bristow memorably sang “Since I Fell For You” in the season 1 episode titled, “Rendezvous.”

Garner isn’t the only star performing a duet with the renowned operatic tenor. The first single from The Diamond Edition, “Return to Love,” features Grammy-nominated singer Ellie Goulding and is set to be released Oct. 3.

These two new duets add to the star-studded line-up of the original album, which featured Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Josh Groban, as well as Bocelli’s son Matteo Bocelli. The Diamond Edition will also include three new solo tracks by Bocelli.

To date, Si has sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

