Boy band Why Don't We gets stuck in elevator, live-tweets their rescue attempt

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Bet you’re having a better Friday than Why Don’t We.

The boy band featuring Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, and Jonah Marais is currently living out your worst nightmare. While in Chicago celebrating their three-year anniversary of debuting their group, they all apparently got stuck in an elevator and live-tweeted the rescue attempt.

“we’re legit stuck in the smallest elevator right now in our pop up shop building in chicago and there’s wayyyy too many people in this rickety elevator and the fire departments tryna break us outta here,” the official Why Don’t We account tweeted late Friday.

There have been no updates yet from their Twitter account on whether or not the fire department’s rescue attempt was successful, so here’s hoping that none of the young singers have to go to the bathroom anytime soon. That could get messy.

