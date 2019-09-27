Billie Eilish announces 2020 Where Do We Go? arena world tour dates

Billie Eilish is going global. The chart-topping alternative pop star has just announced an arena world tour, Where Do We Go?, kicking off in 2020.

Produced by Live Nation, the long list of dates and locations begins March 8 in Miami, Fla., hitting arenas in many major cities across North America before traveling to Central and South America and hopping across the pond to Europe. The last date listed on the “Bad Guy” singer’s official website is London on July 27.

This announcement comes on the eve of Eilish’s appearance on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest for the season premiere hosted by Woody Harrelson, airing Saturday, Sept. 28.

And with her world tour, Eilish is committed to doing some good — just like with her call to action on climate change with her latest music video, “all the good girls go to hell,” the singer/songwriter has partnered with non-profit organization REVERB. Eilish will be allowing fans to bring their re-fillable water bottles to the shows, and water-stations will be available at every venue for both attendees and crew backstage; plus, plastic straws will not be permitted to help cut down on plastic waste. And a Billie Eilish Eco-Village will be stationed at every show, providing attendees information and resources on ways to help combat climate change and preserve the Earth.

Check out all the North American dates/locations for the Where Do We Go? World Tour below:

03/09 – American Airlines Arena – Miami, FL

03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

03/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/16 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/18 – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

03/19 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

03/23 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/24 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

03/27 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

03/29 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

04/01 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

Mark your calendars now: Tickets go on sale Oct. 4 on her official website.

Eilish has been having quite the year — after her Coachella debut back in April where she met her childhood crush Justin Bieber, her single “Bad Guy” from her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? unseated the seemingly unstoppable, record-breaking “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X for the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. “Bad Guy” now holds the record for most weeks spent in the runner-up spot before claiming the lead. Eliish is now the first-ever artist born in the 2000s to top the Billboard Hot 100. She’s also the youngest to lead the list since a then-16-year-old Lorde did in 2013 with “Royals.” And now with her world tour, Eilish’s 2020 is going to give her 2019 a run for its money.

