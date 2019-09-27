Becky G and J-Hope of BTS serve a twist on 'Chicken Noodle Soup,' spark TikTok challenge

j-Hope of K-pop phenomenon BTS linked up with Latin pop princess Becky G to release a new version of the 2006 Harlem rap classic “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

This version of the song stems from j-Hope’s reverence for the original viral hit from DJ Webstar, rapper Young B, and the Voice of Harlem, which inspired the boy band member to fall in love with dancing.

Between j-Hope’s verse, Becky G’s verse, and the chorus, the song mixes Korean, Spanish, and English lyrics to maximize international appeal.

The current song, like the 2006 version before, has inspired a viral dance craze with BTS Army members posting their own videos performing it on TikTok and tagging #cnschallenge.

That being said, j-Hope’s hairstyle in the final half of the video, gel twists that mimic dreads, has opened up discussions within the BTS fandom about cultural appropriation.

In light of recent things with the Hobi G collab and the overall aesthetic of the video,we’d like to encourage some of you to go over to weverse and cheer this post so BH/BTS can see it and become aware of why some people are uncomfortable. Use #ChickenNoodleSoupcns on weverse pic.twitter.com/z7vciE8aha — SBS (@shadybtstats) September 27, 2019

really wish idols would understand when y’all try to emulate black hairstyles for hip hop concepts it hurts just as if they actually had dreads. i’m so disappointed right now. you in time out again. https://t.co/P4FhhGNwox — z (@JOONlES_) September 27, 2019

I’m really disappointed in my moots that be making threads and shit but are mad silent about the fact that Hobi’s hair had to be sectioned, greased and twisted to make that mockery of dreads/braids. So quick to call out any other idols but OUR faves are the exception? Can’t be me — 🇭🇹roh¹²⁷ w Luv • Taemin’s Knee Licker (@koffeebuttr_) September 27, 2019

Watch the video above, which features a diverse group of over 50 dancers all cutting up with j-Hope and Becky G.

