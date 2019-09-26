Jennifer Lopez, Shakira will be the 2020 Super Bowl halftime performers

Image zoom Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/Getty Images

After months of rumors and evading interview questions, Jennifer Lopez has finally confirmed that she’s going to be the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performer. But she won’t be taking the stage alone! Shakira will also join the singer and actor as the halftime show hosts the duo.

The Hustlers star took to Twitter to tease her new role with a photo of a Shakira, wearing a Pepsi-branded armband and a 02.02.20 ring. The caption simply reads: “This is happening. 02.02.20.” And Shakira returned the favor, sharing a photo of Lopez, with the caption, “Get ready.” The official Pepsi Twitter then confirmed the exciting news with a tweet of its own: “First time together on stage…on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV.”

Lopez has reportedly been in talks to be the 2020 halftime show performer for weeks. And since the big game is happening in Miami this year, it makes sense to lock in Lopez as the halftime entertainment, since she and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, have close ties to that city and own a home there. The big surprise comes in the form of Shakira joining her for what’s sure to be one of the most exciting halftime performances yet.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said in a statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!” Shakira said in a statement. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

“Throughout the years, Pepsi has had a strong heritage in music, working with a range of artists from Britney Spears to Ray Charles to Beyoncé,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing, said in a statement. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most iconic and anticipated music performances of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage. These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

Previous Super Bowl halftime headliners include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Madonna, Prince, and Paul McCartney.

