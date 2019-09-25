Listen to 25 of the catchiest one-hit wonder songs ever made

It's One-Hit Wonder Day, and we have the perfect playlist for the occasion
Paul Natkin/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Malcom Heywood/Photoshot/Getty Images
Today is National One-Hit Wonder Day. And while it’s very likely you didn’t know such a holiday existed, it apparently comes around every Sept. 25. To celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a playlist of 25 of the catchiest and most essential one-hit wonder songs of all time. Listen below.
- “One of Us,” by Joan Osborne
- “You Get What You Give,” by the New Radicals
- “Somebody That I Used to Know,” by Gotye
- “You Gotta Be,” by Des’ree
- “Girl Like You,” by Edwyn Collins
- “Closing Time,” by Semisonic
- “I Touch Myself,” by Divinyls
- “Hey There Delilah,” by Plain White T’s
- “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes
- “I’m Too Sexy,” by Right Said Fred
- “Baby Got Back,” by Sir Mix-a-Lot
- “Stacy’s Mom,” by Fountains of Wayne
- “Steal My Sunshine,” by Len
- “Flagpole Sitta,” by Harvey Danger
- “Lips of an Angel,” by Hinder
- “The Middle,” by Jimmy Eat World
- “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” by Digable Planets
- “Chasing Cars,” by Snow Patrol
- “Tubthumping,” by Chumbawamba
- “Jump Around,” by House of Pain
- “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter
- “You’re Beautifu,l” by James Blunt
- “My Neck, My Back,” by Khia
- “Gangam Style,” by Psy
- “Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men
Related Stories:
Comments