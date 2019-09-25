Listen to 25 of the catchiest one-hit wonder songs ever made

It's One-Hit Wonder Day, and we have the perfect playlist for the occasion

By
September 25, 2019 at 05:13 PM EDT
Paul Natkin/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Malcom Heywood/Photoshot/Getty Images

Today is National One-Hit Wonder Day. And while it’s very likely you didn’t know such a holiday existed, it apparently comes around every Sept. 25. To celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a playlist of 25 of the catchiest and most essential one-hit wonder songs of all time. Listen below.

  1. “One of Us,” by Joan Osborne
  2. “You Get What You Give,” by the New Radicals
  3. “Somebody That I Used to Know,” by Gotye
  4. “You Gotta Be,” by Des’ree
  5. “Girl Like You,” by Edwyn Collins
  6. “Closing Time,” by Semisonic
  7. “I Touch Myself,” by Divinyls
  8. “Hey There Delilah,” by Plain White T’s
  9. “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes
  10. “I’m Too Sexy,” by Right Said Fred
  11. “Baby Got Back,” by Sir Mix-a-Lot
  12. “Stacy’s Mom,” by Fountains of Wayne
  13. “Steal My Sunshine,” by Len
  14. “Flagpole Sitta,” by Harvey Danger
  15. “Lips of an Angel,” by Hinder
  16. “The Middle,” by Jimmy Eat World
  17. “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” by Digable Planets
  18. “Chasing Cars,” by Snow Patrol
  19. “Tubthumping,” by Chumbawamba
  20. “Jump Around,” by House of Pain
  21. “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter
  22. “You’re Beautifu,l” by James Blunt
  23. “My Neck, My Back,” by Khia
  24. “Gangam Style,” by Psy
  25. “Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men

Related Stories:

Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST