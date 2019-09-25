Listen to 25 of the catchiest one-hit wonder songs ever made

Image zoom Paul Natkin/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Malcom Heywood/Photoshot/Getty Images

Today is National One-Hit Wonder Day. And while it’s very likely you didn’t know such a holiday existed, it apparently comes around every Sept. 25. To celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a playlist of 25 of the catchiest and most essential one-hit wonder songs of all time. Listen below.

“One of Us,” by Joan Osborne “You Get What You Give,” by the New Radicals “Somebody That I Used to Know,” by Gotye “You Gotta Be,” by Des’ree “Girl Like You,” by Edwyn Collins “Closing Time,” by Semisonic “I Touch Myself,” by Divinyls “Hey There Delilah,” by Plain White T’s “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes “I’m Too Sexy,” by Right Said Fred “Baby Got Back,” by Sir Mix-a-Lot “Stacy’s Mom,” by Fountains of Wayne “Steal My Sunshine,” by Len “Flagpole Sitta,” by Harvey Danger “Lips of an Angel,” by Hinder “The Middle,” by Jimmy Eat World “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” by Digable Planets “Chasing Cars,” by Snow Patrol “Tubthumping,” by Chumbawamba “Jump Around,” by House of Pain “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter “You’re Beautifu,l” by James Blunt “My Neck, My Back,” by Khia “Gangam Style,” by Psy “Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men

