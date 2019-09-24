Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and more score Latin Grammy nominations

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Mark Horton/Getty Images

The Latin Grammy’s will be packed with some of the biggest names in music on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas, including Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny, and Rosalía. All three were announced as nominees in various categories on Tuesday morning by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (LARAS).

Spain’s Rosalía earned a total of five nominations, the most for any woman in 2019, including song of the year for “Aute Cuture,” album of the year and best pop album for El Mal Querer, best pop song for “Pienso en tu Mirá,” and best urban song for her J Balvin collaboration “Con Altura.”

Cabello got a lot of love from LARAS for her duet with Alejandro Sanz titled, “Mi Persona Favorita,” including nominations for best song, song of the year, and best pop song.

Sanz, who earned the most Latin Grammy nods in 2019, was also nominated for best song and song of the year for “No Tengo Nada,” album of the year and best pop album for #ElDisco, and best long-form music video for “Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy.”

Colombian-born Sebastián Yatra, who collaborated with the Jonas Brothers in June on “Runaway,” earned three nominations, fellow countryman Juanes also scored three nominations, and Bad Bunny and collaborator Balvin scored two nominations each.

Fear of the Walking Dead star and longtime Puerto Rican musician Ruben Blades was nominated in two categories.

Peruvian legend Eva Ayllón’s 48 Años Después was nominated for best folk album, and compatriot Gian Marco was nominated for his album Intuición.

Find the list of nominees for the major categories below:

Record Of The Year:

“Parecen Viernes” — Marc Anthony

“Verdades Afiladas” — Andrés Calamaro

“Ahí Ahí” — Vicente García

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Querer Mejor” — Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

“La Plata” — Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

“Aute Cuture” — Rosalía

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz

“Cobarde” — Ximena Sariñana

Song Of The Year:

“Calma” — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega

“Desconstrução” — Tiago Iorc

“El País” — Rubén Blades

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz

“Quédate” — Kany García & Tommy Torres

“Querer Mejor” — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes

“Un Año” — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra

“Ven” — Fonseca

Best Pop Song:

“Bailar” — Leonel García

“Buena Para Nada” — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz

“Pienso En Tu Mirá” — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía

“Ven” — Fonseca

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“Tenemos Que Hablar” — Bad Bunny

“Calma (Remix)” — Pedro Capó & Farruko

“Pa’ Olvidarte (Remix)” — ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo

“Con Calma” — Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

“Otro Trago” — Sech Featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album:

Kisses — Anitta

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento — De La Ghetto

19 — Feid

Sueños — Sech

Best Urban Song:

“Baila Baila Baila” — Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra

“Caliente” — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez

“Con Altura” — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía

“Otro Trago” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes

“Pa’ Olvidarte” — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Acústica — Albita

Contra El Viento — Kany García

Amor Presente — Leonel García

Algo Ritmos — Kevin Johansen

Intuición — Gian Marco

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from 8-11 p.m. ET on Univision.

Related content: