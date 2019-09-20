Céline Dion implores Drake not to tattoo her face on his body: 'Don’t do that'

Céline Dion has some friendly words of discouragement for fellow Canadian, Drake.

During an interview with iHeart Radio, the iconic singer shared her opinion on the possibility of the rapper tattooing her face on his body. “Please, Drake, I love you very much, can I tell you something, don’t do that,” she said. Ink-gate kicked off when Dion and Drake bumped into one another backstage at Billboard Music Awards last spring and the rapper told the singer, “You’re very iconic. We love you. I’m like a year away from a Céline tat.”

To say Dion isn’t on board is an understatement. Indeed, she came up with a whole bunch of alternative ways for Drake to express his appreciation without permanently marking his body.

“You can write me love letters,” suggested Dion. “You can send me autographs for my kids; you can come and visit; I can have you home for lunch or dinner, we can go for a drink, we can sing together, whatever you want to do! I can talk to your mother, — whatever you want.” The singer then indicated her face and added, “Please, I mean this is not the money maker over here, first of all.”

She went on to caution that aging would not enhance the art for either of them. “All of us here, we are going forward in life. I’ve always been very thin and as time goes and as you grew older — you too when time comes — my face will go longer and it will go not prettier. So please don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind. Nicole one day, Celine another, Barbara another time.”

Here’s hoping Drake heeds her advice, though it’s not been the first time he’s inked an icon on his body. He recently added a Beatles tattoo to his arm when he surpassed the band’s chart record and has a tribute to the late Aaliyah across his back.

Dion released three new songs on Wednesday, “Imperfections,” “Lying Down,” and “Courage,” from her upcoming album — also called Courage — out November 15. Additionally, the singer kicked off her world tour in Quebec City, Canada, which will make stops in more than 50 North American cities.

