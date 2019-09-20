It may nearly be a year on, but it’s never to late to glimpse a Beyoncé 2018 Halloween costume!

On Friday, the singer shared some never-before-seen snaps of herself dressed up as Cosby Show actress (and mother of Big Little Lies‘ Zoë Kravitz), Lisa Bonet. Bey posted the photos to her website to celebrate her recent birthday, also sharing a few other pics of memorable moments throughout the last year. In the photos, Beyoncé captures Bonet’s signature look by donning an oversized crucifix necklace, tiny sunglasses (a Bonet staple), and top hats. Compare the uncanny likeness below.

Beyoncé

Image zoom Beyonce.com(2)

Bonet

Image zoom Getty(2)

The pop super star added a caption to the collection of new photos she shared, writing: “Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins, and my losses.”

The just-revealed Bonet ensemble was one among three costumes the singer slipped into for Halloween 2018. Last year, she shared images of her dressed as Toni Braxton and Olympian Florence Griffith–Joyner, aka Flo Jo.

We can’t even fathom what Halloween 2019 will bring, but we’re ready for it.

