Beyoncé's wax figure has joined England's royal family at Madame Tussauds

We always thought she was royalty, but now Queen Bey has officially joined the court.

Madame Tussauds London unveiled Beyoncé’s newest wax figure on Thursday — and for one day only, she’s taking the spot reserved for Queen Elizabeth II, on display alongside wax figures of Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camila Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Beyoncé is a living legend, rightly crowned Queen Bey by her legions of fans and industry insiders. If anyone is fitting of a claim to The Queen’s spot in our attraction for the very first time, it’s Beyoncé,” said Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London. “HRH Queen Elizabeth II is famous for her mischievous sense of humour and we think a wry smile will cross her face when she sees that music royalty has temporarily filled her shoes.”

The news comes after yet another big year for Beyoncé, including starring in The Lion King and producing and curating a soundtrack album for the film. She was also nominated for six Emmys this year for her concert film Homecoming, which documented the preparation and performance of her historic 2018 Coachella set.

The figure is styled in the outfit Beyoncé wore to her Coachella performance, including the iconic yellow Balmain hoodie that was a tribute to the greek organizations of the Historic Black Colleges and Universities in the U.S.

Beyoncé’s first wax figure, pictured below, was unveiled in 2004 at New York City Madame Tussauds location, and another, in the styling of her “Single Ladies” music video, made its debut in 2013 in Tokyo.

After Thursday, Her Majesty will return to her spot among her wax family, and Beyoncé’s figure will join the music area where Ed Sheeran, Adele, Rihanna, and more will welcome her with open (albeit stiff) arms.

