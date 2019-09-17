Image zoom Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversal

Before she was the host of a new self-titled daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson was the very first winner of American Idol, with a subsequent musical career to match. Though The Kelly Clarkson Show features fun interviews with guests like Dwayne Johnson and Chance the Rapper, the host still has plenty of time for singing. Each episode includes Clarkson covering one pop song (ranging from recent bangers like the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” to classic hits like Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5”).

Here, you can watch the “Kellyoke” covers in one place — listed chronologically, with the latest at the top.

‘Miss Me More’ by Kelsea Ballerini

Clarkson honored Kelsea Ballerini‘s appearance on the show by covering her 2018 single “Miss Me More.”

‘Ain’t No Other Man’ by Christina Aguilera

During her appearance on the Sept. 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Christina Aguilera told Clarkson that they are like “twins separated at birth.” It’s even easier to believe that after seeing Clarkson seamlessly cover this classic song from Aguilera.

‘Chandelier’ by Sia

This song was inescapable in 2014, and Clarkson’s cover is a good reminder why.

‘Think’ by Aretha Franklin

The incomparable Aretha Franklin was capable of taking ownership of even basic words like “think” and “respect” with powerful songs like this. Clarkson did the late icon proud with this rendition.

‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga

While fans wait eagerly for Lady Gaga’s next album, Clarkson covered one of the pop-star-turned-Oscar-winner’s classic hits.

‘Sucker’ by The Jonas Brothers

Clarkson commemorated The Jonas Brothers’ return with this cover on the second episode of her show. Rather than go for one of the band’s classic hits from their heyday (“The Year 3000,” anyone?) she covered their comeback single, released earlier this year. While the brothers populated their music video with their famous wives, Clarkson’s rendition includes a very cute moment of her singing directly to an elderly audience member.

‘9 to 5’ by Dolly Parton

This was the song and music video that really introduced viewers to The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of its premiere earlier this month. So unlike the others, it came with its own pre-recorded video segment featuring Clarkson and company dressed as construction workers, waitresses, and other everyday workers to the tune of Parton’s classic anthem about the drudgery of jobs. Clarkson used it to kick off her show in much the same way presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren used it to kick off her campaign earlier this year.

