Taylor Swift announces history-making two-stop Lover Fest U.S. tour

Taylor Swift is doing things differently, and making history in the process, with how she’ll be touring her new album Lover.

The singer announced Tuesday morning that she will only be making two stops in the United States next year, and they both happen to be located at NFL stadiums.

Under the name Lover Fest, the massive concert Swift is planning will start West at the still-under-construction SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, making her the first woman ever to open a new NFL stadium. Soon after, Swift flies to Massachusetts for Lover Fest East at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Each U.S. Lover Fest stop will include two back-to-back performance dates — West on July 25 and 26, and East on July 31 and Aug. 1. If fans want to see Swift perform Lover songs sooner, and are willing to make the trip, she will be touring stadiums in Europe — with one stop in Brazil — from June 20, 2020 to July 18, 2020.

Opening acts have yet to be announced, but tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 17, 2019.

