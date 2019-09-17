Mandy Moore releases her first original song in more than 10 years

Mandy Moore is making music once again.

The Emmy-nominated This Is Us actress released her first original single in more than 10 years Tuesday, introducing fans to her string-heavy, mellow pop-rock song “When I Wasn’t Watching.”

Though she released a cover of Little Feat’s “Willin’” in 2017, Moore hasn’t released original solo material since the 2009 debut of her sixth studio album, Amanda Leigh, which reached No. 25 on the American charts and produced the catchy folk-pop single “I Could Break Your Heart Any Day of the Week.”

Image zoom Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Since then, she has appeared in nearly two dozen film and television projects, including Tangled, 47 Meters Down, and the hit NBC series This Is Us, which scored the star her first Emmy nod earlier this year.

“Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it,” Moore wrote of her planned musical comeback in an Instagram post last summer. “I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.”

As a pop star, Moore released her first single, “Candy,” in 1999. The song ultimately reached No. 41 in the U.S., though her follow-up single, 2000’s “I Wanna Be With You,” peaked at No. 24, making it the biggest hit of her career. She would go on to release six studio albums between 1999 and 2009.

Listen to “When I Wasn’t Watching” below.

Related content: