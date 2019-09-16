Lizzo ties Hustlers costar Cardi B for longest No. 1 reign by a female rapper

Hustlers 09/13/19 type Movie Genre Comedy,

The story of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” just got bigger and stranger now that it has tied the record for longest-running No. 1 song by a solo female rapper.

It all started two years ago, with the meteoric rise of Cardi B’s major-label debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” being released in June 2017 and eventually topping the Billboard Hot 100 toward the end of September. Cardi B would become the second female rapper ever to get a solo No. 1, after Lauryn Hill did it with “(Doo Wop) That Thing” in 1998. “Bodak Yellow” would stay at No. 1 two more weeks, breaking the aforementioned record for longest-running No. 1 hit by a solo female rapper.

Right around a week before “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1, on Sept. 19, 2017, Lizzo released her single “Truth Hurts.”

Fast-forward two years and Cardi B has broken multiple records as a female rapper, including being the first solo female rapper to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album, and has collected two more No. 1 hits. In that time, with the help of many different contributing factors, Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts” has risen from obscurity all the way to the top of the charts, tying Cardi B’s record almost exactly two years after she set it, and almost exactly two years after the release of “Truth Hurts.”

If that connection weren’t enough, Lizzo and Cardi B just so happen to be celebrating this past weekend together with the strong second-place opening of their film Hustlers, in which they appear opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Lizzo has one more week to break her costar’s record, but needless to say their intertwined success is good sign that the record will be broken again in the near future now that both performers have paved the way for the continued success of female rappers.

