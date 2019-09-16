Kanye West officially announces release date for ninth album Jesus Is King

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kanye West has finally confirmed the release date, title, and track list for his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. The project previously known as Yandhi will drop Sept. 27 and feature 12 songs, according to a photo posted on West’s website.

The photo — of a notebook page with handwritten song titles — was previously tweeted by West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, hinting that a release was imminent. West also mentioned the new album during his most recent Sunday Service performance.

After a summer of G.O.O.D. Music releases last year, including his solo album Ye and his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts, West originally promised to release an album titled Yandhi coinciding with his Saturday Night Live appearance in September 2018. That date got pushed to Black Friday, and by the end of the year, its release date was up in the air.

This summer, a collection of West songs leaked online, with many fans attributing them as Yandhi tracks. Kardashian’s tweet came shortly after, on Aug. 29.

As previously noted, West has a tendency to shift his album release dates, but for now expect Jesus Is King at the end of the month.

