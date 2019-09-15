Image zoom Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

ABC is now the ABeyC network, and we have no problem with more content from the queen.

Beyoncé will drop Making the Gift, a behind-the-scenes TV special about the making of the Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, on ABC Monday night. The network released a 30-second trailer for the project on Sunday, teasing never-before-seen looks into recording sessions, music video sets, and more of how the songs were created. Artists who worked on the soundtrack including Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino, plus a sneak peak of Blue Ivy are sure to be featured in the doc.

Curated and produced by the singer, the soundtrack features many African artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Shatta Wale, and more.

“This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa,” the star said about The Gift on Good Morning America. “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The soundtrack to The Lion King film peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart during its debut week in July, and No. 1 on the US Soundtrack Albums chart. The special is the second documentary that Bey has released this year, following the debut of Homecoming: The Live Album on Netflix in April.

Making the Gift will premiere Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following Dancing With the Stars.

