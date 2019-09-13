Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' and 'Take Me Home Tonight' singer, dies at 70

Image zoom Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Eddie Money, the singer behind hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” and “Baby Hold On,” died on Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to a family statement given to EW. He was 70.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the statement reads. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. It’s so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music.”

In June, Money continued recovery after undergoing a heart valve procedure. His family thanked his friends and fans for their support. By July, the recuperation process was still ongoing, but Money needed to “postpone all tour dates” and the release of his album.

In August, during an episode of his ATX show Real Money, the musician revealed his cancer battle.

“I thought I was going in for a check-up and [the doctor] told me I have cancer,” Money said. “We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach.” He added, “It hit me really, really hard.”

On Monday, TMZ reported Money was forced to stop his cancer treatment due to complications with his heart valve surgery.

Born Edward Joseph Mahoney in Brooklyn, N.Y., Money, taking after his father, decided to become a police officer. He served as a New York City police officer for two years before pursuing music in 1968.

He moved to California and hit the local club circuit. Money eventually met promoter Bill Graham, his future mentor/manager, and signed with Columbia Records. The singer’s first eponymous album dropped in 1977 with hits “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On.” Songs “Think I’m in Love,” “Shakin,” his Ronnie Spector duet on “Take Me Home Tonight,” and “I Wanna Go Back” would follow.

