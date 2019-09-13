Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey kick ass in 'Don't Call Me Angel' music video

They may have wings, but they can kick your ass too, so don’t underestimate the lethal team of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.

The trio released their song “Don’t Call Me Angel” and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. The three stars all appear in the video and seem pretty intimidating. When they’re not wearing wings, they’re throwing knives and boxing in the ring. Lyrics included Cyrus singing “I make my money and I write the checks so say my name with a little respect,” and Del Rey’s “We in it together but don’t call me angel.”

The pop stars teamed up for the new song for Elizabeth Banks‘ Charlie’s Angels film reboot, and the track can be heard in the trailer for the movie that was released in June. The track, co-written by all three artists, is the lead single from the film’s soundtrack, which will be available Nov. 1.

Charlie’s Angels continues the story first introduced in the ’70s TV series and the 2000 movie and 2003 sequel. And seeing that Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women” was featured in the 2000 film’s soundtrack, it makes sense another powerful trio would record a bop for the new property.

“It was important to me to kick off Charlie’s Angels with a huge female-powered anthem driven by a big voice – but to get three of the biggest voices out there? It’s a dream come true!” Banks said in a statement. “What Ariana, Miley, and Lana have delivered surpasses even my high expectations. Their song is resonant and meaningful, and it kicks major ass.”

Starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the angels, Charlie’s Angels also features Banks, Sir Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, and Djimon Hounsou. The film debuts in theaters Nov. 15.

Related content: