Party like it's 1999, again: Prince's 1999 getting November reissue with 35 unreleased tracks

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

To quote BoJack Horseman: Get ready to party like it’s 1982…the year Prince released 1999.

The late musician’s estate is digging into his massive vault once again, this time to issue a new deluxe edition of his breakthrough album 1999. The five-CD set will feature remastered versions of the original album tracks, along with single edits, remixes, and B-sides, plus 35 previously unreleased cuts recorded between November 1981 and January 1983. On top of all that, the set will include two concerts from the album’s supporting tour, one audio-only and one on DVD. (Both are from 1982: the former, Nov. 30 in Detroit, and the latter, Dec. 29 in Houston.) And it will come with a book featuring liner notes, rare photos, and a smattering of Prince’s handwritten lyrics. It’s enough to render any fan utterly “Delirious.”

The new edition will also be available as a whopping 10-LP vinyl box set, and in a pared-down form as a 4-LP or 2-CD edition. The 1999 reissue will be out Nov. 29. Take a gander at the full tracklist below.

CD 1/LP 1 & 2 (Original Album, 2019 Remaster)

1. “1999”

2. “Little Red Corvette”

3. “Delirious”

4. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married”

5. “D.M.S.R.”

6. “Automatic”

7. “Something in the Water (Does Not Compute)”

8. “Free”

9. “Lady Cab Driver”

10. “All the Critics Love U in New York”

11. “International Lover”

CD 2/LP 3 & 4 (Promo Mixes and B-sides)

1. “1999” (7″ stereo edit)

2. “1999” (7″ mono promo-only edit)

3. “Free” (promo-only edit)

4. “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore” (“1999” B-side)

5. “Little Red Corvette” (7″ edit)

6. “All The Critics Love U In New York” (7” edit)

7. “Lady Cab Driver” (7″ edit)

8. “Little Red Corvette” (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

9. “Little Red Corvette” (Special Dance Mix)

10. “Delirious” (7″ edit)

11. “Horny Toad” (“Delirious” B-side)

12. “Automatic” (7″ edit)

13. “Automatic” (video version)

14. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ edit)

15. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16. “Irresistible Bitch” (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” B-side)

17. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (video version)

18. “D.M.S.R.” (edit)

CD 3/LP 5 & 6 (From the vault, part 1)

1. “Feel U Up”

2. “Irresistible Bitch”

3. “Money Don’t Grow on Trees”

4. “Vagina”

5. “Rearrange”

6. “Bold Generation”

7. “Colleen”

8. “International Lover” (Take 1, live in-studio)

9. “Turn It Up”

10. “You’re All I Want”

11. “Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)” (Original Version)

12. “If It’ll Make U Happy”

13. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?” (Take 2, live in-studio)

CD 4/LP 7 & 8 (From the vault, part 2)

1. “Possessed” (1982 version)

2. “Delirious” (full length)

3. “Purple Music”

4. “Yah, You Know”

5. “Moonbeam Levels”

6. “No Call U”

7. “Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got”

8. “Do Yourself a Favor”

9. “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya”

10. “Teacher, Teacher”

11. “Lady Cab Driver” / “I Wanna Be Your Lover” / “Head” / “Little Red Corvette” (tour demo)

CD 5/LP 9 & 10 (Live in Detroit, Nov. 30, 1982)

1. “Controversy”

2. “Let’s Work”

3. “Little Red Corvette”

4. “Do Me, Baby”

5. “Head”

6. “Uptown”

7. “Interlude”

8. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

9. “Automatic”

10. “International Lover”

11. “1999”

12. “D.M.S.R.”

DVD (Live in Houston, Dec. 29, 1982)

1. “Controversy”

2 “Let’s Work”

3. “Do Me, Baby”

4. “D.M.S.R.”

5. “Interlude” – piano improvisation

6. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

7. “Lady Cab Driver”

8. “Automatic”

9. “International Lover”

10. “1999”

11. “Head”

Related content: