Cookie Monster knows the truth hurts.

The beloved Sesame Street monster got in on the fun surrounding Lizzo’s Billboard chart-topping single “Truth Hurts.” Much of the world, Hillary Clinton included, has been reveling in the song’s lyrics “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch” and riffing on them in memes across the internet.

On Tuesday morning, Cookie Monster tweeted his own take on the lyrics, writing, “Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies…” (Which, like, #relatable.)

Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies… — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) September 10, 2019

Lizzo delighted in this variation on her song and took it a step further, retweeting Cookie Monster’s original joke with some new lyrics of her own. “Even when me crumble crazy me got shortbread problems, that’s the monster in me, nom nom,” she wrote. “Then me eat em that’s the cookie in me.”

That’s a reworking of the actual lyrics: “Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got boy problems, that’s the human in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the goddess in me.”

EVEN WHEN ME CRUMBLE CRAZY ME GOT SHORTBREAD PROBLEMS THATS THE MONSTER IN ME ✨NOM NOM✨ THEN ME EAT EM THATS THE COOKIE IN ME 😭 https://t.co/bKrjcnp5Ve — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 10, 2019

The song has become a cultural phenomenon and earned Lizzo her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Truth Hurts” was originally released in September 2017 and exploded on the music charts this summer. Lizzo helped propel the song to new heights when she performed it at this year’s MTV VMAs.

Billboard also indicated Lizzo’s achievement marks the first rap No. 1 on the chart by a solo female since her Hustlers costar Cardi B topped the Hot 100 in October 2017 with her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.”

“For a long time I didn’t want to be that big black girl with a soulful voice,” Lizzo previously told EW of her breakout success. “That’s how we were tokenized — the big black girls were always the belters, and I’ve always been afraid of being put into that box. But you know what? I’m a big, fat black girl that can sing, and I can rap, and I can dance. I started to embrace how good I can finally sing, and now I’m celebrating that.”

And it seems that Cookie Monster is too.

