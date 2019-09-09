Lana Del Rey has taken her girl crush on Ariana Grande to the next level, singing a cover of the latter’s hit “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” while in London. Del Rey sang the track as part of BBC 1’s Live Lounge where she was plugging her latest studio album “Norman F—ing Rockwell.”

Grande watched the performance via Twitter and sent the New York native her approval: “oh my god Lana Del Rey I love you so very very much.”

Del Rey says she debated about whether to send a list of possible songs she’d like to cover, which consisted of seven tracks. And while she picked the perfect song, she did enlist the help of her trusty iPhone to sing the lyrics.

oh my god @lanadelrey i love u so very very much https://t.co/EyKbTK2p69 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 9, 2019

The pair collaborated, along with Miley Cyrus, on the theme song for the big-screen reboot of Charlie’s Angels (you can sneak a peek here of the track, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which will be released Friday). The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

Del Rey just dropped her sixth studio album on Aug. 30, and she’s already working on her 2020 release “White Hot Forever.” Is it too much to dream of a proper collaboration between her and Grande?

