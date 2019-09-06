John Mayer releases new single 'Carry Me Away'

John Mayer is closing out summer with a new song.

The “Gravity” singer — who is currently in the middle of the North American leg of his summer tour — released “Carry Me Away” overnight, with an accompanying music video featuring him in the recording studio as he created the track, even serenading his dog.

“I’m such a bore / I’m such a bummer / There must be more behind this summer,” he sings in the single’s opening verse. “I want someone / To make some trouble / Been way to safe / Inside my bubble.”

For the past year and a half, Mayer has been more interested in releasing singles — “New Light” in 2018 and the introspective “I Guess I Just Feel Like” last February — as opposed to putting out a full album given how quickly culture digests things and moves on. “The world is changing every four weeks. Three weeks, probably,” said Mayer in an interview with Billboard in November 2018. “So if you’re not putting a song out within a month of you writing it, you’re probably late to your own party of how you saw the world.” That being said, Mayer — whose last album, The Search for Everything, came out in 2017 — said in an Instagram fan Q&A on Wednesday that he’s planning on recording his next album in 2020.

Listen to the new song above.

“Carry Me Away” isn’t the only the new material Mayer has dropped this summer. During a stop in Nashville, Tenn. on his World Tour 2019 in July, Mayer wrote and performed a new song with Chris Stapleton called “I Just Remembered I Didn’t Care.” Watch that performance below:

Related content: