Nicki Minaj tweets that she's 'decided to retire' — and the internet has thoughts

Nicki Minaj is riding a “Starship” out of the music business — at least, so she says.
On Thursday, the rapper, who recently announced she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty would soon be getting married, tweeted that she had “decided to retire & have [her] family.” “Love you for LIFE,” she added, in a message to her fans.
Just how serious Minaj is was not immediately clear, as she was featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit anthem “Hot Girl Summer” just last month and has teased an upcoming fifth album. (Representatives for Minaj and her record label, Universal Music, did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.) Nevertheless, her fans were, naturally, quick to react. On Twitter, responses ran the gamut; several users implored Minaj to release a new album before retiring, while others wished her well, or reacted with disbelief or anger.
“You better push that pen and breastfeed at the same time,” one user quipped, while another wrote, “About to look up the word ‘retire’ hopefully it means dropping an album tomorrow.”
Minaj’s latest album, Queen, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In June, she released the non-album single “Megatron,” which peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100.
Check out a sampling of fans’ most memorable reactions below.
