Nicki Minaj tweets that she's 'decided to retire' — and the internet has thoughts

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is riding a “Starship” out of the music business — at least, so she says.

On Thursday, the rapper, who recently announced she and boyfriend Kenneth Petty would soon be getting married, tweeted that she had “decided to retire & have [her] family.” “Love you for LIFE,” she added, in a message to her fans.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Just how serious Minaj is was not immediately clear, as she was featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit anthem “Hot Girl Summer” just last month and has teased an upcoming fifth album. (Representatives for Minaj and her record label, Universal Music, did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.) Nevertheless, her fans were, naturally, quick to react. On Twitter, responses ran the gamut; several users implored Minaj to release a new album before retiring, while others wished her well, or reacted with disbelief or anger.

“You better push that pen and breastfeed at the same time,” one user quipped, while another wrote, “About to look up the word ‘retire’ hopefully it means dropping an album tomorrow.”

Minaj’s latest album, Queen, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In June, she released the non-album single “Megatron,” which peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100.

Check out a sampling of fans’ most memorable reactions below.

@NICKIMINAJ GURL I WOULD FIGHT YOU IF U QUIT NOW !! YOU WORKED SO HARD TO GET HERE DONT GIVE UP pic.twitter.com/4Okowiy7lF — David Minaj (@myxxminaj) September 5, 2019

I love you more. Thank you for 11 years of life. You’ll forever be my Queen. Stay beautiful and stay reigning. May God bless your beautiful family. Please don’t forget me because I can never forget you. I love you sm. #ReignOnOnika 💚👑😘 — Jailiana©💦😋🔥 (@JaiLovesNicki) September 5, 2019

Chile you better push that pen and breastfeed at the same time. Stop playing in my face. — Ｔａｌｉｓａ (@MonaTalisa) September 5, 2019

hi i can’t go to class tomorrow nicki minaj announced her retirement — ri (@moonlightgws) September 5, 2019

"Nicki Minaj has announced her retirement" Cardi b: pic.twitter.com/BcXFIJJq5n — MpyrONE (@OneMpyr) September 5, 2019

about to look up the word “retire” hopefully it means dropping an album tomorrow, wish me luck ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2JCgmbEBjz — Dom Corona (@domcorona_) September 5, 2019

nicki coming back in 3 months with an album pic.twitter.com/ofWUNJ7989 — Lightskin Panther (@Lightskn_Pantha) September 5, 2019

Idk if You’re trolling or not but if your serious this is going to be hard for me to process 😕. We love you and do what makes you happy. 😪😪. I will always rep you and love you forever! pic.twitter.com/dpMjHF5M2A — Aaliyah🥵 (@aaliyahonika) September 5, 2019

Related content: