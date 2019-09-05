Celebrate Freddie Mercury's birthday with heartbreaking animated music video

Freddie Mercury may be gone, but his memory certainly lives on. Earlier this year, Rami Malek won an Oscar for portraying the Queen singer in Bohemian Rhapsody. Now, to celebrate the icon’s birthday, Universal Music Group has created a new animated music video for his 1985 solo song “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow.”

The beautiful, heartbreaking promo was directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David, with animation from Woodblock. It’s not explicitly about Mercury, but explores the themes of his work and his real-life struggle with AIDS. The video tells a tragic love story between two white blood cells, depicted as gay lovers.

“In researching the HIV/AIDS virus and the way it affects the body’s immune system, we were inspired to take a look at the story through a more microscopic lens. It is a love story between two white blood cells, one of which has become infected by the virus,” Bravo and David said in a statement. “This perspective gave us a more direct visual representation of our conflict, which allowed us to explore the more nuanced struggles the characters face in their relationship with each other, their perceptions of themselves, and society’s perception, bias, and neglect of them.”

“Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow” will be included in Never Boring, the definitive Freddie Mercury solo collection out Oct. 11 from Universal.

Watch the video above.

