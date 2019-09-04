LaShawn Daniels, writer of Destiny's Child hit 'Say My Name,' dies at 41

Image zoom Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Legendary songwriter LaShawn Daniels has died. He was 41.

His wife, April Daniels, revealed the news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing that LaShawn was “the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina.”

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels,” April wrote.

“A Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family.”

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy. We ask that you respect the privacy of our entire family during this difficult time.”

LaShawn was most known as the man behind the iconic Destiny’s Child hit “Say My Name.”

He won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2001 for the track, which was also written by group members Beyoncé Knowles, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, and Kelly Rowland.

In June, LaShawn opened up about how the track, which he co-wrote with his longtime collaborator Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, came about explaining to the Recording Academy that it was inspired by a past relationship.

“I would be places, I would be at work and if [my girlfriend] would call or hear anyone laughing, or speaking, or doing anything in the background, she’d be like, ‘Who is that?’” LaShawn told the Recording Academy.

“Then she’d be like, ‘Well, say my name then, and tell me that you love me,’” LaShawn added.

The song’s chorus reflects that experience as Destiny’s Child croon, “Say my name, say my name/ If no one is around you/ Say baby I love you.”

LaShawn was later nominated again in the same category for Tamar Braxton’s “Love and War” in 2014.

His other notable songwriting credits include Whitney Houston’s “It’s Not Right but It’s Okay,” Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love,” Spice Girls’ “Holler,” Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” and Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World.”

Since news of his death broke, several celebrities have expressed their condolences.

“An amazing husband, father, son & a brother to many,” former Destiny’s Child member Luckett, 38, wrote.

“This is a tough one. Thank you for every laugh & every word of encouragement. I can’t even get started on all of your major contributions to music including “Say My Name”. You sat down with 4 young girls & helped to introduce us into the world of writing. Thank you. You definitely left your mark on this world & your legacy will live on forever. Praying for your beautiful family @bigshiz RIH,” she added.

Rowland, 38, also spoke out, writing, “YOUR gift wasn’t just in your brilliant melody and lyric, it was when you walked into a room, when you laughed!”

“I thank God for your laugh, and the time I got to share with you on this Earth! Our moments in the studio, our talks, Our heart to hearts on life & family! I can not believe this…..Your will surely be missed BigShiz❤️!!” Rowland expressed.

we was supposed go crazy next week… appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2019

Singer Kehlani also paid tribute to LaShawn on Twitter.

“We was supposed [to] go crazy next week… appreciate you for f—– wit me OG… your legacy will never be forgotten! this s— crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels,” she wrote.

“The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it… Lashawn Daniels… we just stood together a week ago. No words….” Gospel singer Kirk Franklin tweeted.

Related content: