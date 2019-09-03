Taylor Swift performs a Red deep cut, covers Phil Collins at BBC Live Lounge

It seems Taylor Swift was in a nostalgic mood during her recent BBC Live Lounge appearance.

The “Lover” singer, who’s latest album just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 in record-breaking fashion, decided to not only cover a Phil Collins single from 2002, but also perform “Holy Ground,” a deep cut from her album Red.

Appearing on the British radio show on Labor Day, Swift starts her set with new songs “London Boy” and “Lover” before getting into the cover portion the show that guests often participate in when visiting. Swift starts with “Can’t Stop Loving You” sung in the style of Britain music legend Phil Collins, who released the Billy Nicholls cover as the lead single on his 2002 album Testify.

Swift followed up that with “Holy Ground,” a song that was not among the seven singles released from Red but has become a favorite among her fans, and is said to be written about Joe Jonas (due to a clue in the liner notes for Red about “when you came to the show in SD,” referring to a stop on her Speak Now World Tour in San Diego, Calif.).

Swift ends her set with “The Archer” and “You Need to Calm Down” (a recent MTV VMAs winner). The portion in which she sings “Can’t Stop Loving You” and “Holy Ground” is from 8:00-16:48, but you can listen to her full BBC Live Lounge set in the video above.

