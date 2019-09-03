If there’s been anything missing from this season of the “Hot Girl Summer,” it’s an accompanying music video for the eponymous song.

But wait no longer, because Megan Thee Stallion has delivered, releasing on Tuesday the long-awaited “Hot Girl Summer” music video featuring collaborators Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. If the breakout rapper’s song itself didn’t inspire enough memes this year, this new video is sure to.

The video starts with comedian Jaimesha Thomas (a.k.a. ThatGirlJayCole) getting an invite to Megan Thee Stallion’s pool party and doing all of the Houston rappers trademark mannerisms like tongue-out “ahhs,” a Yee-haw Agenda-approved cowboy hat, and twerk positions requiring knees made of vibranium, preparing to salvage her Hot Girl Summer (a concerted effort championed by Megan about women “being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth” this summer).

The video then takes us to the “Big Ole Freak” performer’s massive summer blowout, where she and Minaj are the center of attention while Ty Dolla $ign provides the hook.

Along with cameos from other young women who have done big things in music this year like Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, and Rico Nasty, is a report from La La Anthony live on the scene to declare that Hot Girls have officially won the summer.

