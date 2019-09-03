Lizzo lands first No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Truth Hurts'

It turns out Lizzo is 100 percent that bitch at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Just under two years after the performer released her sleeper hit “Truth Hurts,” the hip-pop banger has reached the highest position on the American charts.

The publication announced the news Tuesday morning, cementing “Truth Hurts” as the 31-year-old Detroit native’s first chart-topping smash in the United States, climbing to the peak position 714 days after its original Sept. 19, 2017 release date.

Lizzo‘s Aug. 26 performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs likely aided the song rise two positions up from its previous peak at No. 3, with 53,000 digital sales of the song and a 21 percent increase in streams (34.4 million total) for the week ending Aug. 29, and 98.4 million audience impressions on the radio for the week ending Sept. 1.

WE DID IT LIZZBIANS 🌈☔️ https://t.co/4bgfnaqtj2 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 3, 2019

Billboard also indicated Lizzo’s achievement marks the first rap No. 1 on the chart by a solo female since her Hustlers costar Cardi B topped the Hot 100 in October 2017 with her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Nine months into 2019, “Truth Hurts” marks the year’s seventh song by a woman to hit No. 1, following Camila Cabello’s Shawn Mendes-assisted duet “Señorita,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning A Star Is Born soundtrack hit “Shallow,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” Halsey’s “Without Me,” and Grande’s “Thank U Next.” This year contains the most No. 1-charting songs by women since 2014, when seven songs by women also ruled the chart.

“For a long time I didn’t want to be that big black girl with a soulful voice,” Lizzo previously told EW of her breakout success. “That’s how we were tokenized — the big black girls were always the belters, and I’ve always been afraid of being put into that box. But you know what? I’m a big, fat black girl that can sing, and I can rap, and I can dance. I started to embrace how good I can finally sing, and now I’m celebrating that.”

Though Taylor Swift’s Lover leads this week’s Billboard 200 albums chart, Lizzo’s latest LP Cuz I Love You rises to a new peak of No. 5 while “Truth Hurts” occupies the top slot on the songs chart just under five months after its April bow.

Watch the “Truth Hurts” music video above.

