Dixie Chicks hit Hot 100 for first time in 12 years with Taylor Swift collaboration

Welcome back, Dixie Chicks.

It’s been more than 12 years since the country trio had a song hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but thanks to “Soon You’ll Get Better,” their collaboration with Taylor Swift on her new album Lover, the group is officially back on the list at No. 63. They last appeared on the chart on March 24, 2007, with the Grammy-winning “Not Ready to Make Nice,” which peaked at No. 4.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The good news for the group doesn’t stop there: The song also debuts at No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The song is the 15th of theirs to land in the top 10 on that chart, and the first since their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” which climbed to No. 2 in November 2002. It is their first appearance on the chart overall since 2006, when their song “Everybody Knows” peaked at No. 45, according to Billboard.

For Swift, the song also marks a return to form for the onetime country music sensation. “Soon You’ll Get Better” is her 21st track to hit the Hot Country Songs top 10. And although she technically appeared on Sugarland’s “Babe” — which hit No. 8 on the list in May 2018 — “Soon You’ll Get Better” is her first top 10 as a lead singer on the Country Songs list since “Red” in December 2013.

The tearjerker, which Swift wrote with Jack Antonoff, is a get-well-soon ode to the singer’s mother, Andrea, who is battling cancer. It is the 12th track on her seventh studio album, which is already the best-selling album of 2019, and which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

With Lover, Swift is now the only woman with six albums that have sold over 500,000 copies in a single week. As if that wasn’t enough, all 18 songs from the album charted on the Hot 100, setting the record among women for the most simultaneous charted songs on the list.

