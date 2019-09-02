Keith Urban covers Taylor Swift's 'Lover' as her new album breaks records

Image zoom Keith Urban Twitter; Taylor Swift/Youtube

Lover type Music Genre Pop

The love for Taylor Swift‘s new album Lover continues to grow.

Country star Keith Urban performed at the Washington State Fair on Saturday night, and made a spur of the moment decision to cover “Lover,” the titular track to Swift’s seventh album.

Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written….

and a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn’t get to rehearse so…. this is us fully winging it – KU #Lover @TaylorSwift13 pic.twitter.com/gcfHVSeogC — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 1, 2019

Urban had previously shared his admiration for the song on Twitter, after it was released as a single in mid-August, saying “When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the ‘art’ of making music.”

Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER. When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the “art” of making music. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) August 17, 2019

Upon seeing Urban’s cover of her song the next morning, Swift tweeted an enthusiastic thank you.

MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU 🙏 💕💕💕😭 https://t.co/N7fUelR7cU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 1, 2019

Swift has a lot to be thankful for too, now that in addition to Lover already becoming the best-selling album of 2019, the album is now at the top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart, and Swift is now the only woman with six albums that have sold over 500,000 copies in a single week (Lover sold 679,000 copies).

