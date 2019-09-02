Hailee Steinfeld, Justice Smith cameo in Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD's 'Graduation' video

Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD found a way to make the best high school movie epilogue ever — without even making the movie.

In the music video for their collaboration “Graduation,” which borrows the chorus from Vitamin C’s iconic single (inescapable in early June), Blanco and Juice WRLD star alongside actors Hailee Steinfeld, Justice Smith, Dove Cameron, Kaitlyn Dever, and more to give updates on what the future holds for different members of the class of 2019 at South Lakes High School.

Casting-wise, the video covers all its bases in terms of people from the hottest teen projects of summer 2019. Directed by Jake Schreier, the video has stars from 13 Reasons Why, Euphoria, Booksmart, and even Descendents 3.

While things start off traditional, with students said to go to Stanford University or become pro football players, the epilogue soon veers into weirdness that makes it clear why Bumblebee star Steinfeld is front and center at the beginning of the clip.

Watch the video for “Graduation” above.

