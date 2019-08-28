How Lana Del Rey’s fangirl moment with Ariana Grande led to their Charlie’s Angels collaboration

Image zoom Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey sang about the “Young and Beautiful,” and it seems those are the type of people she gravitates to, especially people who are beautiful on the side.

“I personally am very discerning. I can tell if a female pop singer, for instance, has a generosity of spirit or a playful fire in her heart,” says Lana Del Rey in a new interview with the New York Times.

The “Venice Bitch” singer used a question about the state of mainstream pop music as a chance to call fellow somber singer Billie Eilish “prodigious,” and shed some light on her upcoming collaboration with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus that serves as the single for the new Charlie’s Angels film.

“I had been listening to Dangerous Woman a lot. I got her number at some point and we would chat. And then Thank U, Next came out and I freaking loved that record. Every song, I was like, how did she write that?” Del explains. “So when she asked me to do the Charlie’s Angels feature, I was like, ‘All right, if you really want me to!’”

Del Rey, in praise of Grande, adds that the singer’s “choices of intonation, it might not be traditional, but it’s very good.”

While the official title for their Charlie’s Angels song has not been announced, you can hear in the background of the trailer for the film out Nov. 15.

