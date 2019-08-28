Keiynan Lonsdale's new music video references him quitting The Flash in the BEST way

By Sydney Bucksbaum
August 28, 2019 at 07:49 PM EDT

The Flash

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Let the record show that Keiynan Lonsdale did that.

The former The Flash star just dropped the music video for his song “Rainbow Dragon,” and he’s not relying on subtext to get his message across. Lonsdale straight-up references his decision to leave the CW superhero series in the best way possible.

Let Lonsdale’s own words take you on this journey: “I realized I could eat some a‑‑ if I wanted to, I could smoke some grass if I wanted to, I could quit The Flash if I wanted to,” he sings. Well… he’s not wrong!

The wonderful, free-spirited, gender-identity-and-sexuality-exploring video is full of confidence and self-esteem boosters for all Lonsdale’s fans. “If I can slay, you can slay too, bitch,” he says. Again, he’s not wrong!

This bout of honesty comes hot on the heels of the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con that Lonsdale’s Wally West will be returning to The Flash this season to have “Kid Flash and Flash fight one of the greatest Flash villains ever.” So he can also return to The Flash if he wanted to.

Watch the “Rainbow Dragon” video above.

Related content:

The Flash

After the success of Arrow, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) gets his own CW treatment in this comic-themed spin-off.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 5
Genre
Premiere
  • 10/15/14
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On

Episode Recaps

Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

EDIT POST