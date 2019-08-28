Keiynan Lonsdale's new music video references him quitting The Flash in the BEST way

The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Let the record show that Keiynan Lonsdale did that.

The former The Flash star just dropped the music video for his song “Rainbow Dragon,” and he’s not relying on subtext to get his message across. Lonsdale straight-up references his decision to leave the CW superhero series in the best way possible.

Let Lonsdale’s own words take you on this journey: “I realized I could eat some a‑‑ if I wanted to, I could smoke some grass if I wanted to, I could quit The Flash if I wanted to,” he sings. Well… he’s not wrong!

The wonderful, free-spirited, gender-identity-and-sexuality-exploring video is full of confidence and self-esteem boosters for all Lonsdale’s fans. “If I can slay, you can slay too, bitch,” he says. Again, he’s not wrong!

This bout of honesty comes hot on the heels of the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con that Lonsdale’s Wally West will be returning to The Flash this season to have “Kid Flash and Flash fight one of the greatest Flash villains ever.” So he can also return to The Flash if he wanted to.

Watch the “Rainbow Dragon” video above.

