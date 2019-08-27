Spotify reveals its most-streamed song of the summer — and it's not 'Old Town Road'

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

It’s always hard to quantify an objective Song of the Summer, but Spotify has crunched some numbers and calculated how many times the biggest pop hits were streamed this summer, at least. The company released its list of the most popular songs from this past season, and in a bit of a shock, Lil Nas X’s juggernaut “Old Town Road” did not take the top spot.

Instead, the top honors went to “Señorita,” the fiery collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. To be fair to the horses in the back, though, Spotify’s list criteria defined “summer” very narrowly, as the time from June 1 to Aug. 20. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” remix first lit up the internet all the way back in April, so some of the momentum had worn off by the time Spotify started counting. But it still managed to snag the No. 4 spot on the list.

Another superstar collaboration, “I Don’t Care,” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, came in at No. 2, while Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” (which recently dethroned “Old Town Road” for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100) was the third most-streamed song of summer. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” originally released as a single back in 2017, made the list thanks to its recent success.

Below, check out Spotify’s lists of the most-streamed songs on its platform, both globally and in the U.S., from June through Aug. 20.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally

“Señorita” — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber)” — Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish “Old Town Road — Remix” — Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X “Callaita” — Bad Bunny, Tainy “Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)” — Ed Sheeran, Khalid “Otro Trago” — Darell, Sech “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi “Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)” — Post Malone, Young Thug “Sunflower — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Post Malone, Swae Lee “Ransom” — Lil Tecca “Soltera — Remix” — Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Lunay “If I Can’t Have You” — Shawn Mendes “Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross)” — Drake, Rick Ross “Con Calma” — Daddy Yankee, Snow “Piece Of Your Heart” — Goodboys, MEDUZA “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo “Never Really Over” — Katy Perry “Loco Contigo” (feat. J. Balvin & Tyga) — DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga “Panini” — Lil Nas X

Most streamed songs of the summer in the U.S.

“Ransom” — Lil Tecca “Señorita” — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo “Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross)” — Drake, Rick Ross “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish “Panini” — Lil Nas X “Sunflower — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Post Malone, Swae Lee “Old Town Road — Remix” — Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X “The London (feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)” — J. Cole, Travis Scott, Young Thug “Suge” — DaBaby “Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)” — Post Malone, Young Thug “I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber)” — Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber “No Guidance (feat. Drake)” — Chris Brown, Drake “Pop Out (feat. Lil Tjay)” — Lil Tjay, Polo G “Earfquake” — Tyler, the Creator “Talk” — Khalid “Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)” — Ed Sheeran, Khalid “You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift “Middle Child” — J. Cole “If I Can’t Have You” — Shawn Mendes

Related content: