Taylor Swift's Lover is already the best-selling album of 2019

A mere two days into its commercial release, Taylor Swift’s seventh full-length album Lover has already racked up the biggest sales tally of 2019 in the United States.

According to Billboard‘s tracking of a Nielsen Music sales report, nearly 500,000 copies of the album were sold through Saturday, which puts the LP ahead of the 444,000 units moved by what was the year’s best-selling album, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning soundtrack for A Star Is Born (released in October 2018 en route to 1.1 million total sales).

With only 48 hours of tracking data, Lover also notches the biggest sales week for any album since Swift’s reputation shifted 1.2 million units in late 2017.

Still, the publication indicates Lover is pacing for a debut well below reputation‘s overall numbers, estimating the set — largely produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff and featuring collaborations with Brendon Urie and the Dixie Chicks — will finish the sales week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with around 700,000 equivalent units (including traditional album sales, track equivalent album units, and streaming equivalent album units).

On top of garnering 2019’s biggest sales so far, Lover has also given the 29-year-old pop a pair of No. 2-peaking singles (the Urie-featuring “Me!” and follow-up smash “You Need to Calm Down”) as well as glowing critical reviews for the 18-track collection.

Swift will further promote the album with a performance at the top of the 2019 MTV VMAs Monday at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.

