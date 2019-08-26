Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s steamy 'Señorita' tops Billboard chart

The Billboard Hot 100 chart got a lot hotter.

“Señorita,” the sexy, smoldering collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, has jumped to the No. 1 spot. This is Mendes’ first time as a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper and Cabello’s second — “Havana” being her first.

As if the catchy song and steamy music video weren’t enough (and landing on the Obama’s summer 2019 playlist), the track has gained even more attention because of romance rumors between the two, which have intensified after they were spotted by paparazzi on a couple occasions engaging in some PDA, and Cabello attended Mendes’ concert at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center this weekend.

The duo, who previously collaborated on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” are set to perform at Monday’s 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

“Señorita” made the jump to No. 1 on the Billboard chart after previously holding the No. 2 spot. Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” is now at No. 2, followed by Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Related content: