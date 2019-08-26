John Travolta drops an F-bomb while poking fun at his Oscars presenting flub at VMAs

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

John Travolta just can’t let his Oscars flub go.

The actor poked fun at his notorious mishap while once again taking on presenter duties at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Presenting Video of the Year alongside Queen Latifah (a mini Hairspray reunion), Travolta opened the envelope to name the winner and then passed it to Latifah, saying, “You’d better do it because I’ll mispronounce s— and f— it up.”

Travolta was, of course, referencing his 2014 Oscars error, when he introduced performer Idina Menzel as the “wickedly talented Adela Dazeem” before she took the stage to sing “Let It Go” from Frozen. Travolta’s mistake immediately when viral, inspiring countless memes and social media responses, as well as a parody Twitter account.

At the time, Travolta took it all in stride, responding in a statement from his publicist that read: “I’ve been beating myself up all day. Then I thought…what would Idina Menzel say, She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go!’ Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night!”

Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for “You Need to Calm Down,” so Travolta probably would have been okay, but you never know — we might’ve just missed our chance to be introduced to Tabitha Shift. At any rate, Travolta still brought a different kind of error to the broadcast, forcing censors to bleep out his swearing. Then, he promptly appeared to try to present Jade Jolie, drag queen and Swift impersonator, with the Moon Man instead of the real Taylor.

But we should probably just let it go.

Related content: