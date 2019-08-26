Harry Styles reveals what it would take for One Direction to make new music

Image zoom Ryan McGinley for Rolling Stone

This might be the best song news ever for One Direction fans: Harry Styles says the door isn’t closed to the band getting back together.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Styles opens up about his new album, and whether future music could include his former bandmates.

“I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way,” Styles says of the seemingly permanent One Direction hiatus. “If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’”

Styles added, “I think even in the disagreements, there’s always a mutual respect for each other — we did this really cool thing together, and we’ll always have that. It’s too important to me to ever be like, ‘Oh, that’s done.’ But if it happens, it will happen for the right reasons.”

Turns out, unlike many ex-boy band members, especially the ones with the most thriving solo careers, Styles is still a big fan of his boyband work. “I know it’s the thing that always happens. When somebody gets out of a band, they go, ‘That wasn’t me. I was held back.’ But it was me. And I don’t feel like I was held back at all. It was so much fun. If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have done it. It’s not like I was tied to a radiator,” Styles jokes.

But there’s nothing seemingly funny about his upcoming second solo album, which Styles says is “all about having sex and feeling sad.” The singer-songwriter says psychedelics are now part of his creative process. Taking Rolling Stone to renowned music producer Rick Rubin‘s famed Shangri-La studios, Styles points to a corner and says, “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth.” He later jokes “Mushrooms and Blood. Now there’s an album title.”

