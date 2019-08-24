Barack Obama just shared his summer 2019 playlist and it's the perfect mix

Image zoom Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Who better to curate your perfect summer playlist than Barack Obama?

The former president just took to Twitter to share his summer 2019 playlist and it’s full of amazing jams. “With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” Obama wrote. “Hope you enjoy.”

From classic feel good songs like Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In the Years” to modern bops like Lizzo’s “Juice” to the song that just wouldn’t quit this summer, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Obama included them all. His taste is clearly versatile, with entries from Drake, Maggie Rogers, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, 2 Chainz, Mac Miller, The Black Keys, Robin Thicke, The Rolling Stones, John Legend, and more.

Check out the full playlist below:

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

The eclectic mix is perfect for any late summer BBQ’s, pool days, beach hangs, hikes, walks in the park, long drives or whatever else you have planned for Labor Day next weekend. So throw on Obama’s mix and chill POTUS-style.

