Taylor Swift's 'London Boy' features a surprise Idris Elba cameo

While fans have been speculating as to who the songs on Taylor Swift’s new album Lover are inspired by, there’s one man whose influence requires no debate.

The unmistakable voice of Idris Elba opens her track “London Boy.” “We can go driving in, on my scooter. Uh, you know, just riding in London,” the actor says at the start of the bop.

The soundbite was actually taken from Elba’s 2017 interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, in which Elba shared his idea of the perfect date in the city after one lucky woman bid $750,000 for a night out with the star via the online fundraising platform Omaze.

The song isn’t Swift’s only connection to Elba. The two both star in the upcoming screen adaptation of the musical Cats, which hits theaters later this year.

The 27-year-old unveiled her seventh studio album on Friday, featuring songs like “Paper Rings” and “Afterglow.” Listen to “London Boy” below.

